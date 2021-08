Ghost of Tsushima racked up accolades, but one of the "biggest joys" for its creative director was bringing more attention to its real-life inspiration. As the release date for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut approaches on August 20, we talked to Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox about the studio's continued work on the game. We brought up the fact that he and co-director Jason Connell were appointed permanent tourism ambassadors for the island of Tsushima, and Fox said a hand-painted scroll commemorating the ambassadorship is now one of the most prized keepsakes he has for his work on the game.