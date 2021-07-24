Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Calls His and Megan Fox's Own Movie 'Trash' After Skipping Premiere
Machine Gun Kelly may have found love with Megan Fox on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, but his feelings for their movie are entirely something else. On Friday, the 31-year-old singer — who has a small role in the film under his real name Colson Baker — seemingly threw shade at the crime thriller, writing on his Twitter, "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's 🚮."people.com
