Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Calls His and Megan Fox's Own Movie 'Trash' After Skipping Premiere

A fox, indeed! Over the past year, actress Megan Fox has very publicly proven that moving on from a long-term marriage doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, a 35-year-old mother of three can whoop it up, let her hair down and have the time of her life with the right partner—and for Fox, that’s been 31-year-old rapper-slash-actor Machine Gun Kelly. These newly minted lovebirds have been reveling in their over-the-top chemistry ever since they first got together in mid-2020 and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.