Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Alex Walsh to represent U.S. at Tokyo Olympics

By J.R. Lind
williamsonhomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what happens in Tokyo, Nashvillian Alex Walsh is already part of history. Swimming the 200-meter individual medley during swimming’s U.S. Olympics Trials in Omaha, Neb., in May, Walsh — member of Nashville Aquatic Club, a Harpeth Hall alumna and rising sophomore at the University of Virginia — was part of one of the closest finishes in Olympics-qualifying history. Walsh touched the wall at 2:09.30. Cavaliers teammate Katie Douglass was two-hundredths of a second behind her. Both automatically qualified for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, so taken at face value, there’s not much drama there.

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Gallatin, TN
State
Virginia State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madisyn Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Freestyle Swimming#U S Olympics Trials#Nashville Aquatic Club#Harpeth Hall#Cavaliers#Tennesseans#I M#Mvp#Uva#Cavs#Nac#The Nashville Scene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...

Comments / 1

Community Policy