Star Trek movie rumor: studios producing 2 films including Star Trek 4

By Chad Porto
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be two new Star Trek films coming soon. There may be two Star Trek films coming very soon to a screen near you. There is already one Trek film in the works, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer writing the film, and Matt Shakman directing. While rumors have the crew attached to a potential Star Trek 4, with Chris Pine eyed to return as Captain James Kirk, it could be a brand new original film. According to Giant Freakin Robot, two films are currently in the works.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

