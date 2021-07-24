State Little League wraps up in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – If Jason Slaughter has any say in it, it won't take another eight years for an Iowa State Little League Tournament will be held in southeastern Iowa.

The manager of Grandview's 8-9 year-old Little League baseball squad was soaking wet on Thursday night after being doused with a bucket full of water by his players in celebration of a thrilling 11-9 state championship win over Johnston. The dramatic title game concluded the five-day tournament hosted by Iowa District 7 at Memorial Park in Centerville, the first time the district has hosted a state Little League tournament since 2013 when the Iowa State 9-10 year-old tournament was held in Appanoose County.

Slaughter is all for bringing a team back to Centerville. Tournament director Chris Cook is hopeful that Centerville, or any of the other area communities in District 7, will get the chance soon to experience hosting a state tournament.

"The goal is always to get the 12-year-old state tournament down here. I'll definitely be putting District 7 up for that," Cook said. "We'll take whatever they give us, but I want the 10 and 12-year-olds down here. Whether it's Centerville, Ottumwa or anywhere in our district, I want that state tournament down here.

"I definitely think they deserve it," Slaughter added. "They've been a tremendous host. It's been great hospitality for us all week long."

Grandview closed out the Iowa State Little League 8-9 year-old state tournament winning a thriller in the championship game over Johnston. The two teams had just played the previous night to close out pool play with Grandview winning 12-1, improving to 4-0 in the state tournament while dropping Johnston to 3-1.

Slaughter, however, had a feeling the championship rematch would not be quite as easy.

"You could tell that Johnston was holding something back for the finals," Slaughter said. "I know Johnston. I know they have a lot of tricks up their sleeves. I knew they'd have something for us the next night."

Grandview, however, built on their 11-run win from the previous night by jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the very first inning against Johnston. Eli York came on to finally quite the Grandview bats, getting the final two outs of the second inning after Noah Chapman walked Pierce Thomas and hit Baylor Rife with one out.

Down 4-1 entering the second, Johnston finally broke through against the central Iowa neighbors scoring the maximum number of runs in a single inning by plating five runs in the bottom of the second. Colby Eisentrager delivered his second of three hits for Johnston in the title game, driving in a run before scoring on one of two Grandview errors in the inning as Johnston jumped on top 6-4.

Grandview answered back with a run in the third as Logan Larsen drew a lead-off walk before making it to third base with one out, allowing Conner King to deliver an RBI groundout that cut Johnston's lead to 6-5. Mason King, the other half of the 'dynamic duo,' would put Grandview back on top in the fourth with a two-run single that scored Thomas and Rife with two outs.

"I would not have wanted it any other way than to have Conner and Mason out there helping us win this state championship," Slaughter said of the King brothers. "I'm proud of both of them. It's going be hard to peel them away from this field after this one."

Grandview led 8-6 in the fifth after Caidyn Henderson's RBI single scored Cein Luna, opening the door for a big inning that might have put the state title game out of reach. Henderson, however was called out trying to score on a ground ball back to the pitching mound with one out despite the ball coming loose on a tag near home plate, preventing Grandview from an extended rally.

Johnston would take advantage of the break defensively and four defensive errors by Grandview in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 9-8 lead into the sixth needing just three outs to win a state title. Grandview responded with three straight hits to open the final inning of regulation, pushing the tying run across, before Conner King delivered the biggest hit of the night with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single to right-center.

"I was just trying to get some runs in," Conner King said. "It felt pretty awesome when I connected on that hit."

Conner King would head back behind the plate to catch his brother, Mason, who came on to pitch in the fifth. Despite taking a hard foul ball off his helmet, King stayed behind the plate catching his brother's final pitch which Max Dawson swung and missed at, stranding the potential tying run at first base.

"It kind of burned a little bit when I got hit with that foul ball, but I was able to shake it off," Conner King joked. "Actually, it hurt a little more catching Mason. It stings a little bit because of how hard he throws, but it's fun catching him.

"I was proud of my boys for coming back the way we did throughout this tournament," Slaughter added. "To go 6-0 in a state tournament is a hard thing to do."