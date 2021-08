Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired. NBC formally made the announcement during its primetime Olympic show Friday before a replay of the opening ceremony. ESPN and Taylor announced Wednesday that they could not agree on a new contract. Her first assignment for NBC will be the Tokyo Olympics, where she will join Mike Tirico during the nightly “Prime Plus” coverage as well as serve as a correspondent. NBC also said that Taylor will be a host and contributor for “Football Night in America” on Sunday’s during NFL season and will host the network’s coverage of this season’s Super Bowl.