Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natchez, MS

Enough already, Just get the shot

By Jan Griffey
Natchez Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never thought I would agree with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on anything, but I do today. Ivey, a staunch Trump-loving Republican, on Thursday took to task those citizens who have yet to receive a COVID vaccine. That’s right. It shocked me, too. An interviewer asked her what it would...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time For Us#Economy#Republican#Covid#Bravo#Fox News#Americans#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Never mind Sean Hannity. Steve Doocy is the rare host at Fox actually promoting vaccines.

“If you have the chance, get the shot. It will save your life.”. It was the kind of pro-vaccine message that a TV viewer has grown accustomed to hearing from public health officials, pop stars or President Biden. But it was delivered on Monday morning by Steve Doocy, co-host of the strongly right-leaning morning talk show “Fox & Friends” on Fox News Channel.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says he BACKS Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey blaming the unvaccinated for the increase in cases and urges Americans to 'ignore bad advice'

Mitch McConnell on Wednesday is standing by fellow Republican Kay Ivey's comments blaming unvaccinated Americans for the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, which has hit some GOP-led states including Ivey's particularly hard. The Alabama governor last week told reporters it is 'time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks'...
POTUSNewsweek

Laura Ingraham Doubles Down on Anti—Vaccine Claims: 'Experimental Drug'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham described Covid-19 vaccines as "experimental" while responding to criticism from Democratic Senator Dick Durbin calling her and colleague Tucker Carlson "anti-vax quacks." During a Senate floor speech on Monday, Durbin, 76, an Illinois senator, claimed that Ingraham and Carlson are "anti-vax quacks" and said that...
Public HealthAnchorage Daily News

‘A rush to get shots’

They were unmoved by the urgings of President Joe Biden to get vaccinated. They’ve spurned calls from the nation’s leading doctors, as well as from sports heroes and movie stars. But one thing is finally grabbing the attention of millions of unvaccinated Americans - the invasion of the hyper-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised. "It's almost like they don't care about the rest of the world. They're being selfish and self-centered," Alethea Reed, a 58-year-old health care administrator in the capital Washington told AFP. "As somebody who falls in a higher risk category, and has a spouse who falls in a very high risk category, it's really frustrating," said clinical social worker Anne Hamon, 64, adding she was upset she had not been able to convince her own brother to take the shot. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week recommending that vaccinated people go back to masking across much of the country, the mood was hardening among those who believe their lives were being disrupted as a result of others' choices.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Newsom Slams Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene for Anti-Vax Rhetoric: ‘They’re Literally Putting People’s Lives at Risk’

On Monday, California announced it would require all healthcare workers and state employees to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or be tested once a week for the virus as a condition for employment. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared on MSNBC to discuss the policy. About 62% of Californians are fully vaccinated and about 9% are partially vaccinated. The state is seeing about 7,500 new cases each day, with the delta variant accounting for 83% of them.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Jesse Watters Openly Misinforms Fox News Viewers By Claiming All Covid Hotspots ‘Are in Huge Democrat Cities’

Fox News personality Jesse Watters insisted, “we have to do away with all the politics and just try to get people vaxxed,” on Friday afternoon, which ordinarily would be a comment worthy of praise. However, in this instance, the call for a partisan ceasefire comment came mere seconds after his false political attack that “all of the [Covid] hot spots are in huge Democrat cities.” They are not.
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Biden should not mandate vaccines for everybody

Nearly 80 million adult Americans remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, which is causing an upsurge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths as the highly contagious delta variant spreads. With most of the unvaccinated either indifferent or resistant to the idea of halting the spread of this now-preventable disease, calls are growing for the Biden administration to make vaccines mandatory nationwide.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says congresswoman and registered nurse Cori Bush is ‘too stupid’ to hold a real job

Tucker Carlson has sparked criticism after he claimed that congresswoman Cori Bush, who formerly worked as a registered nurse, was “too stupid” to hold a real job.The attack came on Mr Carlson’s Fox News show on Tuesday following the Fourth of July celebrations.On the holiday, Ms Bush, a Black representative for Missouri, tweeted that, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.”She added: “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”The statement instantly sparked backlash from conservative politicians and commentators, like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy