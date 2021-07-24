Special Weather Statement issued for North Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Cass A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL CASS COUNTY At 733 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Leech Lake, or 13 miles northeast of Walker, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph, pea size hail, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Federal Dam around 740 PM CDT. Boy River around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Brevik. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.