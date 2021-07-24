These Automatic Cat Feeders Have Daily Feedings Covered

As a cat owner herself, this writer can attest to the fact that if there is anything more tedious than cleaning my beautiful Tabby’s litter box, it’s routine feedings. Granted, I know that sounds bad. I promise my cat is well taken care of (some might even say she’s a little spoiled). However, if you take care of a feline (and if you clicked on its article, it’s probably safe to assume that you do), then you know it’s very similar to taking care of a child, except the former doesn’t have opposable thumbs. You can’t tell your cat to just “get it themselves,” but you can have an automatic feeder prepare their meals for you.