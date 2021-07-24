Cancel
Bruins make Hall signing official; draft Fabian Lysell 21st overall

hockeybuzz.com
 12 days ago

In a move that we knew was coming, the Bruins made it official Friday night, signing Taylor Hall to a four-year $24 million contract. “It was really enjoyable for me this year, and I’m really happy that I get to play another four years with the Bruins and the teammates that I got to know in my short time in Boston is a huge reason why I wanted to direct my focus to playing for Boston as long as I can,” Hall said Friday night.

