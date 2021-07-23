Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amador County, CA

How Bad is the Delta COVID-19 Surge?

By Ledger Staff Report
ledger.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Amador County Public Health reported 23 more cases of COVID-19 since the prior week's update, bringing the total laboratory confirmed case count to 1,901. The current cases include 10 males and 13 females, 2 children under the age of 18 years, 10 aged 18-49, 7 ages 50-64, 4 age 65 and above; 3 residing in Ione, 4 in Jackson, 1 living in Plymouth/surrounding areas, 9 in Pine Grove, 4 residing in Pioneer, and 2 in Sutter Creek/Amador City. 668 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 2021 to date. Two additional Amador residents required hospitalization over the past week.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pine Grove, CA
City
Alameda, CA
County
Amador County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Jackson, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Ione, CA
Amador County, CA
Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Jackson, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Covid 19#Pioneer#Contra Costa#The Board Of Supervisors#Cdph#Acph#Mcsp#Cdcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy