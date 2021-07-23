How Bad is the Delta COVID-19 Surge?

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Amador County Public Health reported 23 more cases of COVID-19 since the prior week's update, bringing the total laboratory confirmed case count to 1,901. The current cases include 10 males and 13 females, 2 children under the age of 18 years, 10 aged 18-49, 7 ages 50-64, 4 age 65 and above; 3 residing in Ione, 4 in Jackson, 1 living in Plymouth/surrounding areas, 9 in Pine Grove, 4 residing in Pioneer, and 2 in Sutter Creek/Amador City. 668 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 2021 to date. Two additional Amador residents required hospitalization over the past week.