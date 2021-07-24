Diane Wratten responds to recall attempt in letter

I was elected to represent all the citizens of Ione and my votes reflect that obligation and responsibility. I wish I could say I am surprised by this recall attempt, but I am not. I was threatened with this action if I did not step in-line and vote the party line of “The Good Ole’ Boys” who want to “Make Ione great again.” This kind of bullying tactic will not dissuade me from continuing to represent all of the citizens of Ione.