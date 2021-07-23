Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado County, CA

Conservation Grant Funding Available through the El Dorado Resource Advisory Committee

By Via Press Release
ledger.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLACERVILLE, Calif. - Following its call for proposals earlier this spring, the El Dorado County Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is requesting additional proposals for conservation projects that benefit federal lands in El Dorado County. Approximately $6,000 is still available for projects that improve existing infrastructure, enhance forest ecosystems, and restore or improve land health and water quality.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Placerville, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Productivity#Rac#The Forest Service#Federal#Trail Maintenance#Eld 2112 Volunteer#Secure Rural Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 bln buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments firm of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, creating a global transactions giant in the biggest buyout of an Australian firm. The takeover underscores the popularity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy