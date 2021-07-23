Conservation Grant Funding Available through the El Dorado Resource Advisory Committee
PLACERVILLE, Calif. - Following its call for proposals earlier this spring, the El Dorado County Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is requesting additional proposals for conservation projects that benefit federal lands in El Dorado County. Approximately $6,000 is still available for projects that improve existing infrastructure, enhance forest ecosystems, and restore or improve land health and water quality.www.ledger.news
