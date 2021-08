The cost is expected to be between $15 billion and $30 billion, which will be passed onto PG&E customers, whose electric rates are already among highest in the nation. Pacific Gas & Electric plans to bury 10,000 miles of its own power lines, roughly 10% of its distribution and transmission lines, in a wildfire prevention plan. Burying the lines is expected to cost between $15 billion and $30 billion, which will be passed onto customers, whose electric rates are already among the highest in the nation.