Today marks the biggest race of any sort in the entire world: The Olympic 100 meter dash. It is the signature event of the Games, a race that distills sports down to their most basic element. Men and women representing their nations simply sprint, and the fastest is crowned with one of the world's most prestigious titles of any sort. It is something auto racing clamors for, leading to a now-traditional cycle of questions about why our sport has never really seen the kind of international competition that much smaller sports, like archery and rhythmic gymnastics, have enjoyed at the Olympics for so long. The question is compelling, but the answer is simple: Auto racing and the Olympics do not need each other.