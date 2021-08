The trade deadline is coming up at the end of this month. The Orioles aren’t competing for the playoffs in 2021 so it seems obvious they’ll look to sell off short term assets to acquire longer term value. The extent of any selloff will impact next year’s team. If the front office sees next year’s Orioles team as competing for the playoffs, they may be less inclined to trade away players who could be important contributors next season. If, however, their playoff window doesn’t begin until 2023 or later, there could be more players on the trade block.