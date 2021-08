The Mets took the rubber game of their series with the Blue Jays this weekend, winning 5-3 this afternoon at Citi Field. Rich Hill made his first start for the Mets and, for the first five innings, was impressive, not allowing a run and keeping a shockingly low pitch count. The Mets had a 1-0 lead for those first five innings, but Hill was left in for too long, and the Jays scored three runs in the top of the sixth.