Deadline Q&A with Stearns: Crew involved

MILWAUKEE -- By the time the Brewers took the field for batting practice Friday, the MLB Trade Deadline was already less than a week away. This year’s Deadline is at 3 p.m. CT on July 30, a day earlier than the traditional July 31 date to avoid falling on a weekend and conflicting with afternoon games in progress. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns could go any manner of directions; the team has a clear need for relief pitching after parting with J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to land shortstop Willy Adames from the Rays, then flipping the other player acquired in that deal, righty reliever Trevor Richards, to the Blue Jays for Rowdy Tellez. But Milwaukee also continues to look to improve an offense that entered Friday 16th of 30 Major League teams at 4.38 runs per game and tied for 22nd at 89 weighted runs created plus (wRC+).