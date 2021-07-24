Cancel
NHL

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones from Columbus in exchange for Adam Boqvist

By WGN Radio Digital Desk
wgnradio.com
 8 days ago

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired defenseman Seth Jones, the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 National Hockey Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, first and second-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (If this pick results in #1 or #2 overall, the pick becomes a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft).

