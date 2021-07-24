Less than a month to go until State Fair, what questions do people still have?

GEDDES, N.Y. — The 2021 New York State Fair starts in less than a month. It will be an 18-day event bringing people back after a year with no fair due to the pandemic. "It’s kind of a tradition," Jason Paussa of Camillus said. "Being from this town my entire life and her entire life it’s just kind of seems like something was a little bit missing last year so it’s definitely good to have a come back this year."