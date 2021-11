DARIEN — With a decade of service as Darien’s first selectman under her belt, Jayme Stevenson is looking forward to the future. She can finally become re-acquainted with her kitchen, Stevenson said. She can spend time with her five children and two grandchildren — one of them a newborn. For the past few months, in a brand-new venture for her, she has been involved with a health technology startup.

