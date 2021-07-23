Sierra Nevada Conservancy Awards $1 Million to PCWA for Restoration Work
Placer County Water Agency (“PCWA”) announced that it has been awarded a $1 million grant by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (“SNC”) to help fund future implementation of the French Meadows Forest Restoration Project – a 28,000-acre, public-private project aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic fire in the headwaters of the Middle Fork American River. Combined with matching funds from the French Meadows Partnership and timber sale revenues, the SNC grant will be used to restore nearly 500 acres of forest within the larger project area.www.foresthillmessenger.com
Comments / 0