The father of Margarita “Maggie” Brooks, who was fatally shot by Arlington police during a wellness check in 2019, has sued the city and the officer who fired the gun. Ravinder “Ravi” Singh shot multiple times at Brooks’ dog as it barked and ran toward him, according to police. One of the bullets struck Brooks, who was lying on the grass. Body camera footage showed that Singh spotted Brooks and yelled questions when the dog started barking and running in his direction. Singh backed up and shot multiple times at the dog.