Bean traded to Blue Jackets by Hurricanes for second-round pick

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina gets No. 44 choice in 2021 Draft for defenseman. Jake Bean was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Carolina received a second-round pick (No. 44) in the 2021 NHL Draft that Columbus acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks as part of the trade for defenseman Seth Jones.

NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Pick Stanislav Svozil 69th Overall

With the 69th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets have selected Stanislav Svozil from Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga. The young Czech defender dominated the Czech Junior Leagues and was promoted to the Czech Extraliga at the age of 16 years old. The fact that he is a quick, above-average skater allows him to play both ends of the ice well. With a strong hockey IQ, along with a superb vision, he has all the tools necessary to play at the NHL level. His first-round selection shouldn’t come as a surprise.
NHLNHL

Blue Jackets view 2021 Draft as game changer with three first-round picks

Have unique opportunity to bolster system by choosing impact players. The 2021 NHL Draft will be held July 23-24. The first round will be July 23 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 24 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, SN NOW). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects and other features. Today, a look at the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have three picks in the first round. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHLFrankfort Times

Flyers trade Voracek to Blue Jackets, Avalanche sign Makar

A familiar bearded face is going back to Columbus, with the Blue Jackets' longest tenured player heading to Philadelphia. The Flyers sent Jakub Voracek to the Blue Jackets for Atkinson on Saturday, the first major trade on the second day of the NHL draft. The moves are expected to keep on coming during a busy offseason.
NHLNBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets trade Seth Jones to Chicago Blackhawks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and alternate captain Seth Jones has been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to CBJ. The story was first reported by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The Blue Jackets also traded the 32nd overall pick in Friday’s NHL Draft as well as a sixth...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Trade: Blue Jackets Trade Cam Atkinson to the Flyers for Jakub Voracek

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded forward Cam Atkinson to the Philadelphia Flyers for Jakub Voracek. The 32-year old Atkinson was drafted 157th overall in the 6th round of the 2008 draft. He carries a $5.875 million. The 31-year old Voracek was drafted 7th overall in the 1st round of...
chatsports.com

Jake Bean dealt to Blue Jackets

The Hurricanes (somewhat surprisingly) held onto Jake Bean following Wednesday night’s expansion draft, but they didn’t hold onto him for long. As first reported by Elliotte Friedman and later confirmed by the team, the Hurricanes dealt Bean’s RFA rights to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a second rounder. The pick...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Pick Kent Johnson #5 Overall

With the 5th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets have selected Kent Johnson from the Michigan Wolverines of the NCAA. In a year where there wasn’t a whole lot of consensus throughout the scouting world, Kent Johnson being a top-10 pick felt like a foregone conclusion given his skillset. With a combination of skill, smarts, and hustle, he has star potential at the NHL level. A tremendous skater who can pull off a highlight-reel play and make it look effortless on just about every shift, Johnson has the ability to open up a game offensively. He doesn’t just make a living in the offensive zone either, though, as he’s also a very capable two-way player who actually positions himself well on the defensive side of the puck and can be deployed in all situations.
jacketscannon.com

Blue Jackets acquire Jake Bean from Carolina

While still trying to deal with Seth Jones getting traded to Chicago, the Columbus Blue Jackets made another move involving a defenseman, sending the second round pick acquired from Chicago to Carolina for Jake Bean. Bean was the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft. 2021 was his first full...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Flyers And Blue Jackets Pull Of Blockbuster Trade.

The Philadelphia Flyers and general manager Chuck Fletcher continue to make some very big noise this offseason and Fletcher has just made another huge move. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports that the Flyers have traded forward Jakub Voracek. Voracek is headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets and in return the...
NHLcwcolumbus.com

Columbus Blue Jackets trade veteran player Cam Atkinson to Philadelphia Flyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded 10-year veteran right wing Cam Atkinson for right wing Jakub Voracek from the Philadelphia Flyers, the team announced Saturday. Atkinson is a significant trade for the team and currently sits second on the club's all-time lists in goals, points, games...
NHLchatsports.com

Rangers trade Pavel Buchnevich to Blues for forward Sammy Blais and a second round pick

Rangers GM Chris Drury couldn’t wait for the television cameras to come on before he started making moves Friday. Hours before the NHL entry draft kicked off on ESPN2, Drury got the night started by trading top line right wing Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues, in exchange for forward Sammy Blais and a second round pick in the 2022 draft.

