Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bovina. * From Sunday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 27.0 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 28.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying agricultural land near the river begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bovina 28.0 27.0 Sat 9 am CDT 28.0 28.3 26.8