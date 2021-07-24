Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 23:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bentonia. * Until Sunday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 13.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural land is occurring. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.5 Fri 7 pm CDT 24.1 19.3 15.5