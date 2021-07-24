Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Do not underestimate the power of flood waters. Only a few inches of rapidly flowing water can quickly carry away your vehicle. Target Area: Mora; San Miguel FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MORA AND NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTIES At 631 PM MDT, Thunderstorms continue to move over portions of the warned area with excessive runoff and the flash flooding threat expected to persist. Areas near Gallina Creek, Tecolote Creek, and other smaller streams feeding into these drainages will be especially susceptible to flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include El Porvenir, Gascon, Tierra Monte, Ledoux, Morphy Lake State Park, Upper Colonias, Rociada, San Ignacio in Guadalupe County, Gallinas, Manuelitas, South Carmen, Monte Aplanado and Lower Colonias. This includes the following recreation areas E.V. Long Campground, El Porvenir Campground and Morphy Lake State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED