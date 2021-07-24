Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mora County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Do not underestimate the power of flood waters. Only a few inches of rapidly flowing water can quickly carry away your vehicle. Target Area: Mora; San Miguel FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MORA AND NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTIES At 631 PM MDT, Thunderstorms continue to move over portions of the warned area with excessive runoff and the flash flooding threat expected to persist. Areas near Gallina Creek, Tecolote Creek, and other smaller streams feeding into these drainages will be especially susceptible to flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include El Porvenir, Gascon, Tierra Monte, Ledoux, Morphy Lake State Park, Upper Colonias, Rociada, San Ignacio in Guadalupe County, Gallinas, Manuelitas, South Carmen, Monte Aplanado and Lower Colonias. This includes the following recreation areas E.V. Long Campground, El Porvenir Campground and Morphy Lake State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Miguel, NM
City
Mora, NM
County
Mora County, NM
County
San Miguel County, NM
City
Ledoux, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#18 31 00#Lower Colonias
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Hiking
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy