Corning, NY

This Week in Wine Country: Liquid Shoes Brewing

By Renata Stiehl
NewsChannel 36
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Liquid Shoes Brewing on Market Street in Corning. Co-owned by brothers David and Eric Shoemaker, Liquid Shoes is located at 26 East Market Street. Liquid Shoes opened in 2018, and is a family-owned, craft brewery with a focus on small batch, creative and unique beers. What's on tap changes frequently, as the brewery is always trying something new!

