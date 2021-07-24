Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DONA ANA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Afton, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aden Crater, Mount Riley and Kilbourne Hole.alerts.weather.gov
