Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DONA ANA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Afton, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aden Crater, Mount Riley and Kilbourne Hole.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dona#Special Weather Statement#Southern#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Robertson County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 105 and 116. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 12:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MST At 303 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Childs Power Plant, or 12 miles south of Camp Verde. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County.
Iron County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL IRON COUNTY At 144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northeast of Beaver Dam, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Modena. This includes Utah Route 56 between mile markers 2 and 22. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caribou FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN CARIBOU COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 12:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM PDT At 137 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds of 40 mph or greater will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero, Campo, southwestern Boulevard, Tierra Del Sol, Campo Indian Reservation, La Posta Indian Reservation, Live Oak Springs, Manzanita Indian Reservation and Tecate.
Desoto County, FLweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Avoyelles, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides; St. Landry HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry Parishes. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT SOUTH OF CAPE HATTERAS FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Surf City. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 8:30 AM Saturday.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Clayton County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Henry, North Fulton, Rockdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Henry; North Fulton; Rockdale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH FULTON...ROCKDALE NORTHEASTERN CLAYTON...SOUTHERN DEKALB AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 AM EDT At 323 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Conley, or 8 miles north of Jonesboro...moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Atlanta, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Morrow, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Lithonia, Belvedere Park, Candler-Mcafee, Lakeview Estates, Druid Hills, Blacksville, Rex, Belmont, Arabia Mountain, Hidden Valley Park and Flippen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 02:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL EUREKA COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM PDT At 204 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Garden Pass, moving north at 10 mph. Pea to dime size hail, moderate to heavy rainfall, and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Eureka County.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 02:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANDER COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM PDT At 157 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillman Springs, moving north at 10 mph. Pea to dime size hail, moderate to heavy rain, and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lander County.
Conejos County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern San Luis Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Luis, or 18 miles southwest of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary. Heavy rain will increase streamflows in streams and drainages. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Luis and Chama.
Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caribou FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN CARIBOU COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 02:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WHITE PINE AND SOUTHEASTERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1254 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Pinto Summit, moving north at 5 mph. Pea to dime size hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western White Pine and southeastern Eureka Counties.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 13:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that prompted the warning have dissipated. However, flooding impacts in the area including along Diamond Bar Road, may be ongoing. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that may be experiencing flooding include Diamond Bar Road, Grand Canyon Ranch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Dona Ana; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Derry and Garfield. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Dona Ana; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Derry and Garfield. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Dona Ana; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Derry and Garfield. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Garfield County, WAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Whitman THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE, SOUTHWESTERN LATAH, SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN, NORTHERN ASOTIN AND EAST CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy