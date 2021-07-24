Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nathrop, or 19 miles north of Decker Burn Scar, moving southwest at 25 mph. Heavy rain from passing thunderstorms may cause enhanced stream flows over streams and drainages in the mountains east of Buena Vista. Some reports of water flowing over roads have been reported, as well as two vehicles stuck on County Road 371 north of Buena Vista. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Buena Vista and Nathrop.