Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near on of the many area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cook; Lake; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cook County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Central Lake County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Snowbank Lake, to 6 miles southwest of Forest Center, to 9 miles southeast of Birch Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Forest Center around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Clear Lake, Isabella, Dumbbell Lake, Lutsen, Taconite Harbor, Tofte and Grand Marais. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH