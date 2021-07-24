Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sioux County in south central North Dakota South central Grant County in south central North Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/. * At 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Keldron, or 17 miles east of Lemmon, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Sioux and south central Grant Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH