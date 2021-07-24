Seattle Kraken select Matthew Beniers with No. 2 pick in NHL entry draft
The Seattle Kraken made Matthew Beniers their first NHL entry draft pick in franchise history on Friday night. The Kraken took Beniers — a 6-foot-2, 175-pound center who plays for the University of Michigan — with the No. 2 overall pick. Beniers scored 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games during his first college season, which led first-time NHL Draft-eligible players. He was also named to the Big Ten’s All-Rookie team.www.thenewstribune.com
Comments / 0