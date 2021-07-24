Seattle Kraken select Matthew Beniers with No. 2 pick in NHL entry draft

The St. Louis Blues closed the first day of free agency ahead of the 2021-22 season as one of only two teams that made no additions on the open market (sharing the honor with the New York Islanders). In the process, they watched longtime franchise centerpiece Jaden Schwartz sign with the Seattle Kraken, while one-season fill-in Mike Hoffman departed for the Montreal Canadiens. Despite the addition and extension of Pavel Buchnevich days earlier, the Blues are inarguably weaker entering the second day of free agency than they were the day before.