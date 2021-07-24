Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 6, junior CB Cam Taylor-Britt

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
Daily Iberian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#American Football#The Journal Star#Cb#Nu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLOak Ridger

Here are seven potential college destinations for 5-star QB Arch Manning

Five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning concluded his seventh and final summer college visit on Monday. Manning, the grandson of former New Orleans Saints star quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl championquarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No.1 quarterback in the nation for the 2023 class. Nearly every major college football program, including LSU, has been recruiting him for his services.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mason Taylor, son of Dolphins great Jason Taylor, commits to LSU

The son of one of the best Miami Dolphins players in the team’s history is headed to the Southeastern Conference. St. Thomas Aquinas tight end Mason Taylor, the son of legendary Dolphins defensive lineman Jason Taylor and the nephew of former Dolphins linebacker great Zach Thomas, committed to LSU on Thursday afternoon. “The coaching staff [was] on me every day about going there, talking to me ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Offensive Lineman Has Left The Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with rookie offensive tackle Calvin Ashley on Thursday morning, opening up a roster spot just in time for the second week of training camp. Ashley was released by the Buccaneers after he left the squad. At this time, it’s unclear why he left the...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Get No Love in PFF’s Cornerback Rankings

The Minnesota Vikings devoted ample time, thought, and finances to bolstering the cornerback group during the 2021 offseason. The team’s head coach, Mike Zimmer, arrived at leadership positions in Cincinnati and Minnesota on the backbone of coaching secondaries. So, yes, the joke is true – Zimmer loves cornerbacks. Plain and...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Texans' Deshaun Watson helping Tyrod Taylor prepare to start?

As things stand heading into the first days of August, veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor is set to start at quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of Deshaun Watson for multiple reasons. Taylor is Houston's default QB1 during training-camp sessions as Watson watches team drills standing off to the side amid...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

4 Takeaways from Day 2 of Vikings Training Camp

Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan spans through August 12th, culminating with a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 14th. Day One unfolded as Oli Udoh received unexpected starting reps at right guard, Kellen Mond and Ihmir Smith-Marsette shined for a few plays, and vibes felt more like normal with fans returning to a Vikings event for the first time since late in the 2019 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy