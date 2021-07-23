Louisiana Man Killed By Boy Sneaking in to See Man's Daughter

A father in Zachary, LA, was fatally shot after he confronted a teenager who snuck into his house to see his daughter Sunday (July 18). Dezmon Hamilton, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid told WBRZ that the shooting happened at around 8 a.m. Sunday. Police initially described the incident as a break-in, but on Monday (July 19) they clarified that the teenage suspect was there to see Hamilton’s 14-year-old daughter.