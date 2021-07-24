Scioto County jailer arrested on sex charge
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK)- A Scioto County Correctional Officer now finds himself on the other side of a jail cell. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says his office received information on July 14th that 46 year old Correctional Officer James Layne IV of Franklin Furnace was having a sexual relationship with a former female inmate. Layne was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.www.wowktv.com
