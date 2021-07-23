BET BUZZ: Offset On Why He Changed His Mind About Gifting Cardi B A 'Push' Present For Baby No. 2

Cardi B made a special appearance on BARDIGANGRADIO on Stationhead and while there, she discussed the joys and challenges of her second pregnancy. During the conversation, Cardi revealed that she started to suspect being pregnant during her rehearsals for her performance at the Grammys with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B stated she had a headache, was nauseous, and had motion sickness. She took a pregnancy test, which confirmed her suspicions and revealed to her husband Offset “I think I’m pregnant, Bro.” They would also laugh and state “Lord, we have so much to do!”