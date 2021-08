The questions about Ben Simmons' future with the 76ers remain unanswered on eve of the 2021 NBA Draft and NBA free agency. Simmons' poor performance during Philadelphia's surprising second-round exit at the hands of the Hawks has brought plenty of trade buzz to the city of brotherly love. While coach Doc Rivers has been adamant that the team has a plan for Simmons, he also was lukewarm about Simmons' star potential after the Sixers' Game 7 elimination at the hands of the Hawks.