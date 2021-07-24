Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pa. GOP gubernatorial candidate had motorcycle wedged into his car grill in fatal crash: witness

By Spotlight PA
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
As Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on the turnpike in Chester County involving a GOP strategist, a witness said he saw the immediate aftermath. Nicholas Forgette, a highway construction worker who was working on the turnpike Wednesday evening, said he was on the opposite side of the highway when he saw Gerow’s car pass by with a motorcycle wedged into the grill of the car.

