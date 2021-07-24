Cancel
Buffalo Sabres select Michigan Wolverines defenseman Owen Power with No. 1 overall pick

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the first pick in the NHL Draft on Friday night. Power, 18, was the No. 1 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. His selection marks just the fourth time in NHL history that an NCAA player has gone first overall, joining forward Joe Murphy (1986, Detroit Red Wings), goalie Rick DiPietro (2000, New York Islanders) and defenseman Erik Johnson (2006, St. Louis Blues).

