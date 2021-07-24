Kraken make Michigan center Matthew Beniers 1st NHL entry draft pick in franchise history

Jul. 25—Here's a look at the Kraken's picks from Rounds 2-7 of the NHL entry draft on Saturday:. Notable: Played 24 games for the Regina Pats in 2020-21, his third season with the team. ... Recorded three goals and 25 assists for 28 points. ... Made 63 appearances for the Pats in 2019-20, scoring seven and assisting 24. ... Debuted in WHL during 2018-19 season. ... This is his second draft after going unselected in 2020, and he is eligible for the AHL immediately. ... Has never committed fewer than 32 minutes in penalties in a WHL season. ... Son of former UMass and Canadian hockey player Mike Evans and brother of Payten Evans, a women's prospect committed to Merrimack College in the NCAA.