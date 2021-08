In the South, some cities are known for their abundant brewery options, including Greenville, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina. In fact, you can even take a two-day tour of both cities’ breweries. Though Savannah, Georgia might not be the first brewery town to come to mind, the brewery scene within the coastal city has quickly expanded. Whether you’re looking for a great place to relax at the end of a long day with an excellent craft brew or you’re simply looking for an alternative to River Street bars, these six breweries are well worth the visit. Though each offers its own distinct atmosphere, all of these Savannah breweries make top-notch craft brews.