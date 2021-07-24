Some San Francisco bars and restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination
SAN FRANCISCO - The weekend is almost here and many people are looking for a night out on the town. But in San Francisco, that could mean bringing proof of vaccination against COVID-19. San Francisco's COVID-19 positivity rate has steadily increased over the last month. Now, some restaurants and bars are saying they will require customers to show proof they've been vaccinated before being allowed indoors.www.ktvu.com
