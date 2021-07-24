EXCITING TIMES: EXCITING TIMES: Experienced Lady Yellow Jackets, looking forward to season beginning

Cancel
Williamsburg, KY

EXCITING TIMES: Experienced Lady Yellow Jackets, looking forward to season beginning

By Les Dixon Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 8 days ago
Ten players return from last season’s Williamsburg Volleyball team that posted a 5-11 mark before dropping a 3-0 decision in the 50th District Tournament to eventual 13th Region champions Corbin. | File Photo

WILLIAMSBURG — These are exciting times for Dirk Berta’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball program.

Ten players return from last fall’s squad that posted a 5-11 mark before dropping a 3-0 decision in the 50th District Tournament to eventual 13th Region champions Corbin.

Berta has hopes of his team showing signs of improvement this season.

“We have our leading players in aces, digs and assists returning,” he said. “As for the upcoming season, we are embracing the process of preparing for it and looking forward to the challenge.

“We’re excited to see the impact our two seniors have on the team this season,” he added. “Vidisha Banker has demonstrated her love for volleyball throughout the off-season by playing with Horizon Volleyball Club and through open gym workouts. We look forward to her showing off her growth in all aspects of the game this season, and Kaylee Graham is a great asset for us coaches and her teammates. She’s a multi-sport athlete that has many strengths including her intentional and skillful behaviors. We look forward to Vidisha, Kaylee, and the rest of the roster to earn playing time and contribute to an extremely talented team this season.”

With 10 players returning this season, Berta believes his player’s experience could prove to be key.

“One overwhelming strength for our team this year is experience,” he admitted. “As I mentioned earlier, we return 10 varsity players from last season’s roster. That experience will definitely be a strength for us. We are looking forward to a few players stepping in offensively, through aces or kills, to fill the void of Mikkah Siler and Bethany Stephens graduating.”

Berta said he believes his team’s schedule will prepare them for the rough and tough district Williamsburg plays in.

“Yes, our schedule will have Williamsburg prepared for district and regional competition,” he said. “We always look forward to the challenge of the All ‘A’ tournament and our district opponents. We’re excited to have six of eight district champions and runners-up for our region on the schedule this season. We’re also excited to play some newer competition this season from regions 14, 15, and 16. If we take care of ourselves and do what’s necessary to improve every day, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have an opportunity to compete for both crowns.

“It’s easy to define success by wins and losses,” Berta added. “For us, being diligent in getting better every day and displaying confidence in our abilities to compete at the top of the region. Demonstrating above-the-line behaviors will help our student-athletes become more prepared for success. To God be the glory.”

