Kraken make Matthew Beniers their 1st-ever pick at 2nd overall

With the 16th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Rangers have selected Brennan Othmann from the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) With one of the best and most NHL-ready shots in the 2021 Draft class, Brennan Othmann has the ability to be a real offensive threat at the NHL level. He’s also developed into a pretty decent playmaker and could serve to be more than a one-dimensional player one day. There’s room for improvement on the defensive side of the game, but there have already been steps in the right direction in that regard. If he can continue to work on his play away from the puck, he could prove to be a very good selection when all is said and done.