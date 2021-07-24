Cancel
NHL

Kraken make Matthew Beniers their 1st-ever pick at 2nd overall

By theScore Staff
theScore
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken drafted forward Matthew Beniers with the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Club: University of Michigan (NCAA) (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Beniers had an incredible freshman season with Michigan in 2020-21, ranking third among rookies in points in the NCAA. His season was ultimately cut short due to COVID-19 cancellations, but he indicated that he may return to college for at least one more campaign.

Community Policy