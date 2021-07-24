Kraken make Matthew Beniers their 1st-ever pick at 2nd overall
The Seattle Kraken drafted forward Matthew Beniers with the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Club: University of Michigan (NCAA) (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Beniers had an incredible freshman season with Michigan in 2020-21, ranking third among rookies in points in the NCAA. His season was ultimately cut short due to COVID-19 cancellations, but he indicated that he may return to college for at least one more campaign.www.thescore.com
Comments / 0