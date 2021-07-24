Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith Police search for missing woman

5NEWS
5NEWS
 8 days ago
Police are searching for a Fort Smith woman who has been reported as missing.

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police, Tara Strozier was last seen and heard from in Cameron, Oklahoma, on July 17.

Strozier is a mother of three, and her family is concerned because they have been unable to reach her. According to police, she drives a black Volkswagen Jetta with Florida tags.

Please notify the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 if you have any information that can lead to the location of Strozier or the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

#Fort Smith Police
