SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers blast off on Sioux Falls Canaries
SIOUX FALLS —The Sioux City Explorers got a much needed victory Thursday, as they snapped out of a four game losing streak with a 11-2 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries. With the game tied at 2-2 heading into the fifth inning, the Explorers exploded for a five-run frame to put the game out of reach. Chris Clare doubled to score Mitch Ghelfi from first to break the deadlock giving the X’s a lead for good.siouxcityjournal.com
