CB restaurant owner convicted of sex trafficking minors, adults
(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs restaurant owner has been convicted of federal sex trafficking charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal announced that 71-year-old Hershal James Ratliff was found guilty Friday of four counts of sex trafficking minors, two of sex trafficking adults and two counts of distributing a controlled substance to a person under 21 years of age. Ratliff — a longtime businessman and owner of Jimmy’s All-American Malt Shop and Grill in Council Bluffs — was convicted after a four-day trial.www.kmaland.com
