Defending the rights of nature: A new approach to save the planet

Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We need to do something different,” says Thomas Linzey, Senior Legal Counsel at the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights. He works globally and nationally to advance the “rights of nature,” stepping into the shoes of ecosystems to litigate, advance, and adopt laws to prevent issues such as toxic dumping and fracking.

