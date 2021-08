Tina Turner ended her first marriage the hard way: She left everything she had and ran. The singer made the decision while on tour with husband Ike Turner in Dallas in 1976. The relationship had been physically, emotionally and financially abusive for years. She filed the divorce papers on July 27, 1976, citing irreconcilable differences. “Maybe I was brainwashed. I was afraid of him, and I cared what happened to him. And I knew that if I left, there was no one to sing,” Turner said an a 1981 interview with People, as related in the 2021 documentary Tina.